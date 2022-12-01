J&K’s Laxman honoured with ‘Kabaddi Ka Kamaal’ award

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 1: Talented young Kabaddi player of Jammu and Kashmir, Laxman Shankarlal was honoured with ‘Kabaddi Ka Kamaal’

award in one of the matches of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series, being played at Pondicherry.

Ten top teams of the country are taking part in this prestigious tournament.

The Jammu and Kashmir team is playing under the name Tadoba Tigers.

In the match played earlier, Tadoba Tigers while taking on Murthal Magnets, Laxman was honoured with the sobriquet ‘Kabaddi Ka

Kamaal’ after he displayed extraordinary Kabaddi skills.