Rozgar Melas Crucial In Enhancing Youth Contribution To Nation Building: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Feb 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. He also laid the foundation stone of Phase I of the Integrated Complex “Karmayogi Bhavan” in New Delhi. This complex will promote collaboration and synergy among various pillars of Mission Karmayogi.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that appointment letters are being handed out to more than 1 lakh recruits and congratulated them and their families on the occasion. He underlined that the campaign to provide job opportunities to the youth in the Government of India is continuing in full swing. Pointing out that the long time spent between the job notification and handing out appointment letters led to an increase in bribery, the Prime Minister stated that the present government has made the entire process transparent while also completing the recruitment process under the stipulated time. He said that it has led to equal opportunities for every youth in showcasing their capabilities. “Today, every youth believes that they can cement their job position with hard work and skills”, PM Modi said, highlighting that the government strives to make the youth a partner in the development of the nation. He informed that the present government in the last 10 years has handed out jobs to the youth 1.5 times more than the previous governments. The Prime Minister also touched upon laying the foundation stone of Phase I of the Integrated Complex ‘Karmayogi Bhavan' in New Delhi and said that it will strengthen the government's initiative towards capacity building.

Talking about the opening of new sectors and creation of opportunities for employment and self-employment for the youth due to the efforts of the government, the Prime Minister mentioned the Budget announcement about 1 crore rooftop solar plants which will reduce the power bill of the families and they will be able to earn money by supplying power to the grid. This scheme will create lakhs of new jobs also, he said.

Mentioning that India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world with about 1.25 lakh startups, PM Modi expressed happiness that many of these startups are from tier 2 or tier 3 cities. As these startups are creating new job opportunities, the latest budget announced the continuation of the tax rebate for the startups. The Prime Minister also mentioned the 1 lakh crore fund that has been announced in the Budget for promoting research and innovation.

Informing that recruitment in Railway is also taking place today through the Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister highlighted that Railway is the first choice of the common people when it comes to travelling. Shri Modi drew attention to the fact that Railway in India is undergoing a massive transformation and the sector will witness a complete makeover in the next decade. He recalled that not much attention was paid to the Railway before 2014 and mentioned the electrification and doubling of rail lines as well as flagging off new trains and increasing facilities for the passengers. But after 2014, the Prime Minister informed that a campaign to reinvent the entire train travel experience was initiated with a focus on modernization and upgradation of railways. He informed that 40,000 modern bogies like Vande Bharat Express will be prepared and added to normal trains under this year's Budget, thereby increasing convenience and comfort for passengers.

Highlighting the far-reaching impact of connectivity, the Prime Minister mentioned new markets, expansion of tourism, new businesses and the creation of lakhs of jobs due to improved connectivity. “Investment in infrastructure is being ramped up to accelerate development”, the Prime Minister said as 11 lakh crore rupees have been marked for investment in infrastructure in the recent Budget. New rail, road, airports, and waterways projects will create new job opportunities, he said.

Noting that many of the new appointments are in paramilitary forces, the Prime Minister dwelled on the reforms in the selection process for paramilitary forces and informed that from this January examination will be conducted in 13 Indian languages apart from Hindi and English. This will give everyone equal opportunity to lakhs of candidates. He also informed about the increase in the quota for border and extremism-affected districts.

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of government personnel in the journey of Viksit Bharat. “More than 1 lakh Karmyogis that are joining today, will give this journey a new energy and speed”, said the Prime Minister. He asked them to devote every day to nation-building. He told them about Karmyogi Bharat Portal which has more than 800 courses and 30 lakh users and asked them to take full benefit of that.

Rozgar Mela was held at 47 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The recruits will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments viz. Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Railways in various positions.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation in the country. Rozgar Mela is expected to leverage further employment generation and provide gainful opportunities to the Youth for their empowerment and direct participation in National Development.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device' learning format.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, in his welcome address, hailed manifold rise in government recruitment under the Modi Govt and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a record of more than one lakh central government jobs to the youth of the country in one go.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the youth will get the jobs in various central department departments in all the states and Union Territories.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the youth from SC/ST/OBCs got more than double jobs in less than 10 years of Modi Government than the entire 10 years of the previous government. Dishing out the figures, the Minister said, while 2,56,504 youth from backward sections got employment during the UPA through Staff Selection Commission, the number is more than double in the Modi Government with 5,11,775 people getting jobs. Similarly, through the Railway Recruitment Board, 4,92,605 youth got jobs under the Modi Government in comparison to 4,11,624 during the ten years prior to 2014.

Dr Jitendra Singh also pointed out that the backlog of vacancies for SC/ST/OBCs saw a jump of more than 150 percent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as 2,93,475 vacancies got filled in comparison to 1, 008,34 during the entire 10 years of the previous government.

Referring to another important priority of the Modi Government, Dr Jitendra Singh said, over 18 percent women got jobs in less than 10 years compared to about 7 to 8 percent during the ten years prior to 2014. He also underlined that in some of the Rozgar Melas, 20 to 22 percent women candidates got job letters.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded Prime Minister for giving more than 10,000 jobs to teachers in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools, which impart quality education to ST children in remote areas in order to enable them to avail of opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors. The Minister said, this is the priority of the Modi Government to uplift the SC/ST/OBC students by imparting them quality education.

Dr Jitendra Singh also lauded the Prime Minister for his guidance and directions to end the stagnation in promotions and the Minister pointed out that mass promotions were given in recent years in the bulk of 2,000, 4,000 and over 9,000 to the employees.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the inauguration of “Karmayogi Bhawan” today by the Prime Minister will go a long way in training through Mission Karmayogi Prarambh for any post, any department, for the job getters.