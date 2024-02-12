Nitish Kumar Led NDA Govt Wins Trust Vote In Bihar Assembly

Patna, Feb 12: The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar won a vote of confidence in the assembly on Monday.

The new government secured 129 votes amid a walkout by the opposition members.

The Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 MLAs.

Ahead of the floor test of CM Nitish Kumar’s government to prove their majority, RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav were seen sitting on the government side in the Bihar Assembly causing a big jolt to the Opposition.

Reacting to this, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said “MLAs should sit on their respective seats till the end of voting, otherwise voting will be considered invalid.”