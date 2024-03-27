Report Indicates India’s Employment Conditions Remain Poor

Releasing the report, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said it is not correct to think that for every social or economic problem, there needs to be a government intervention, adding that industry needs to hire more.

Even as overall labour force participation, workforce participation and employment rates improved in India in recent years after showing long-term deterioration during 2000-2019, the employment conditions remain poor, according to the ‘India Employment Report 2024' released by the Institute for Human Development (IHD) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) on Tuesday. The report said the slow transition to non-farm employment has reversed; women largely account for the increase in self-employment and unpaid family work; youth employment is of poorer quality than employment for adults, with a higher proportion of unpaid family work among youth than adults along with stagnant or declining wages and earnings.

Releasing the report, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said it is not correct to think that for every social or economic problem, there needs to be a government intervention, adding that industry needs to hire more. “We need to get out of that mindset. In the normal world, it is the commercial sector, those who engage in for-profit activity, who need to do the hiring,” he said.