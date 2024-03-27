Search
BusinessReport Indicates India's Employment Conditions Remain Poor
Business

Report Indicates India’s Employment Conditions Remain Poor

By: Northlines

Date:

Releasing the report, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said it is not correct to think that for every social or economic problem, there needs to be a government intervention, adding that industry needs to hire more.

Even as overall labour force participation, workforce participation and employment rates improved in in recent years after showing long-term deterioration during 2000-2019, the employment conditions remain poor, according to the ‘India Employment Report 2024' released by the Institute for Human Development (IHD) and Labour Organisation (ILO) on Tuesday. The report said the slow transition to non-farm employment has reversed; women largely account for the increase in self-employment and unpaid family work; youth employment is of poorer quality than employment for adults, with a higher proportion of unpaid family work among youth than adults along with stagnant or declining wages and earnings.

Releasing the report, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said it is not correct to think that for every social or economic problem, there needs to be a government intervention, adding that industry needs to hire more. “We need to get out of that mindset. In the normal , it is the commercial sector, those who engage in for-profit activity, who need to do the hiring,” he said.

Previous article
DGCA Delays Implementation of New Pilot Fatigue Rules Amid Pressure from Airlines
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

DGCA Delays Implementation of New Pilot Fatigue Rules Amid Pressure from Airlines

Northlines Northlines -
In February, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which...

Haryana and Delhi Lead in Rs 19,690 Crore Fake Credit Claims in FY24 Until January

Northlines Northlines -
The amount involved in fake ITC claims in FY24...

S&P cautions RBI’s increased oversight on banks, NBFCs may push up cost of funds

Northlines Northlines -
With the regulatory tightening on several financial entities in...

TCS likely to offer 7-8% salary hike to offsite staffers

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DGCA Delays Implementation of New Pilot Fatigue Rules Amid Pressure from...

Haryana and Delhi Lead in Rs 19,690 Crore Fake Credit Claims...

S&P cautions RBI’s increased oversight on banks, NBFCs may push up...