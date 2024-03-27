Search
Chennai Super Kings Dominant Batting Display Help Them Defeat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai witnessed a dominant batting display from the local favorite Chennai Super Kings as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in their second match of 2024. CSK recorded their second successive victory after registering a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians in their tournament opener.

CSK's versatile batting unit was on full display in the match against Titans. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra gave the team a flying start, sharing a 96 run partnership and laying the foundation for a big total. Ravindra was in an aggressive mood and smashed 46 runs off just 20 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes to give momentum to CSK's innings early on. Though Gaikwad fell for a well made 46, the damage had already been done in the powerplay by the opening duo, who scored 69 crucial runs.

Ajinkya Rahane struggled to get going at one down but Shivam Dube's breezy knock ensured the scoring rate didn't drop. Dube smashed a quickfire 51 and anchored the CSK innings in the middle overs along with Gaikwad. Dube dealt specifically harsh on the spinners, slamming two monstrous sixes off Sai Kishore in one over. Cameos from Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali lifted CSK to a solid total of 206/6.

Defending the total, CSK bowlers were right on top of their game. Deepak Chahar struck early for CSK dismissing Shubman Gill in the third over. From there on Gujarat batsmen struggled to get going and failed to stitch any significant partnerships. None of the Titans batsmen apart from Sai Sudharsan who scored 37, applied themselves on a tricky Chepauk track.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of 2/21. At the end, CSK completed a comfortable 63 run victory defending 207 runs, thanks to an impressive all-round display. With the victory, Chennai Super Kings continued their dominance against Gujarat Titans, recording their first win over them in IPL.

