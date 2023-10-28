Rajouri GMC gets Dermatology wing to treat skin related diseases

Jammu Tawi, Oct 27: The Government Medical College Rajouri in a first has got the Dermatology department to treat skin related cancer and other diseases in both Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Medical Superintendent Associated Hospital GMC Rajouri, Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajar said that dermatology department related to skin diseases has been introduced in the Rajouri-Poonch belt or the first time with the establishment of GMC Rajouri.

Dr Rohini Sharma is heading the department of dermatology and is serving the people of the region with regard to diagnosis and treatment of common and very rare skin diseases under the overall patronage of Principal GMC Rajouri Prof (Dr) A S Bhatia.

“There is availability of separate ward in Associated Hospital GMC Rajouri for treating dermatological emergencies,” said the Medical Superintendent.

He said that a minor operation theatre facility is also available in the hospital to deal with minor surgical intervention for skin diseases .

The Medical Superintendent further added that 27 skin cancer cases like Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC), Malignant Melanoma, Verrucous Carcinoma including others have been diagnosed so far since the establishment of the department.

“Atypical very rare skin diseases have also been detected and treated which include rare Epidermolysis- Skin Fragility Syndrome, Chromoblastomycosis, Aquasyrningeal Keratoderms and Scurvy etc,” said Dr Bajar.

He stated that these skin cancer and rare skin diseases have been diagnosed by way of histopathology examination, adding, “Previously these patients had to go outside the region for diagnosis and treatment.”