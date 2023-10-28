Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, Oct 27: For the third consecutive Friday, the authorities disallowed the congregational prayers at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid, the managing body of the mosque said.

Sources said the mosque in old Srinagar was closed in the downtown as authorities apprehend anti- Israel and pro-Palestine protests.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia (AAJ) Masjid said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was recently released from house detention was placed under house arrest and barred from delivering the Friday sermon.



“While no reason for these bars is publicly given by the authorities , but if the reason is fear of display of support and solidarity by the people of Kashmir with the hapless people of Palestine being bombed and butchered by Israel , that solidarity was and will be there for them as fellow humans and Muslims.

Kashmiris stand with the people of Palestine irrespective of bans and restrictions on them,” a statement issued by the Hurriyat said.

“While thousands of children of Gaza have been bombed to death, hospitals and homes are being razed to ground, the war on Palestinians – a blot on humanity , continues uninterrupted and those who claim to be champions of human rights and freedoms are either supporting it or silent,” the APHC said.

APHC said that war can never buy peace , it only leads to destruction and creates more mistrust , insecurities and cruelties.

“There is enough evidence for that in history if one wants to see it ,” Hurriyat said.

Earlier this week, several leaders and activists of People's Democratic Party (PDP) were detained or placed under house arrest to prevent them from taking out pro-Palestine protests.