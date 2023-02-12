Raghav, Vishal hit quick fire fifties as Spartans XI defeat K V masters by 10 wickets

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 12: Quick fire fifties from Raghav and Vishal saw Spartans XI register a convincing 10 wickets victory over K V Masters Cricket Club in a T-20 cricket being played at K V 2 Cricket ground here today.

Earlier, K V Masters led by skipper S S Rathore won the toss and opted to bat first and posted a challenging total of 160/4 runs on the scoreboard in the stipulated 20 overs. Navjot Singh (48 runs) was the top scorer while skipper S S Rathore, Sachin Kumar and Sikander Oberoi also contributed with 33, 29 and 29 runs respectively. For Spartans XI, Rameshwar and Neeraj took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Spartans XI openers Raghav (78 runs off 52 balls) and Vishal Khajuria (57 runs off 47 balls) ran riot over the opponent bowlers and scored impeccable fifties and took K V masters bowlers to the cleaners. Helpless K V Masters skipper tried hard to break the partnership and tried 9 of his bowlers but none were able to achieve desired results. Such was the dominance in their innings that the opening duo hit 14 boundaries and 4 sixes in their unbeaten partnership of 163 runs to hand a convincing 10 wickets defeat to the opponents.

Later in the post match presentation Raghav from Spartans XI was declared as ‘Player of the match’ for scoring magnificent 75 runs in just 52 balls laced with 8 boundaries and 4 sixes.