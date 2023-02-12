Over 70 wrestlers take part in Reasi meet

NL Corresspondent

Reasi, Feb 12: Over 70 wrestlers contested for the top honours in different age groups in the District Reasi Wrestling Championship which was organised by District Reasi Wrestling Association under the aegis of Wrestling Association of J&K, J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association at Sports Stadium, here today.

In the closing function, Rajinder Katoch, SSP, was the chief guest, who along with guest of honour, Aijaz DySP Headquarters Reasi felicitated the wrestlers and officials.

Earlier, former international wrestler and SSP with J&K Police, Dushyant Sharma was the chief guest, who declared the meet open amidst introduction with the budding wrestlers of the district. Rakesh Sharma (CEO) was the guest of honour.

Speaking to the gathering, Dushyant Sharma congratulated the district unit for the successful conduct of the competition.

Among others present were Kuldeep Sharma (senior vice president), Sushain Dubey (president District Reasi Wrestling Association), Ravinder Sharma (Chairman Technical Committee), Krishan Singh, Diler Khan, Roshan Sharma, Ranjeet Singh, Sahil Daogoria and Vicku Sharma.

The Results: 51 Kg: Kulbeer Singh, Gold; Amit Singh, Silver and Nazakat Ali, Bronze. 61 Kg: Sohan Singh, Gold; Rajes Singh, Silver and Mohd. Riyaz, Bronze. 65 Kg: Sanjeet Singh, Gold; Nitin Singh, Silver and Mohd. Maroof, Bronze. 70 Kg: Anil Kumar, Gold; Asif Ali, Silver and Shamsher Singh, Bronze. 74 Kg: Subash Singh, Gold; Gurdev Singh, Silver and Karnail Singh, Bronze. 79 Kg: Arun Kumar, Gold; Tofeeq Umar, Silver and Manjeet Singh, Bronze. 86 Kg: Surjeet Singh, Gold; Pritam Singh, Silver and Rohit Bhagat, Bronze. 92 Kg: Balwan Singh, Gold; Amrik Singh, Silver and Pardeep, Bronze.