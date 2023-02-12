19th Senior National Roll-ball Championship at M.A. Stadium Jammu, From 13th of February to 16th February 2023. National Rollball Champ begins today

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 12: Four-day long 19th Senior National Rollball (men and women) Championship shall take place at Skating Rink, MA Stadium, here from tomorrow.

The event is being organised by Rollball Association of J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the auspices of Rollball Federation of India. “Around 750 players representing 22 State and Union Territory (UT) teams from all over the country are likely to participate in this National Championship. The event shall be declared open by Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma, who has consented to be the chief guest,” informed general secretary of the host Association, Madhu Sharma.

This Championship is also being sponsored by J&K Tourism Department,

J&K Excise Department while RED FM is the Radio-partner. Birla Open Mind

International School has offered its infrastructure for the event.