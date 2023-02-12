Miran Sahib students leave for DYSS Trekking

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 12: Students of Miran Sahib Zone today left for five days Trekking cum Residential camp, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports at Kud in district Udhampur.

The trekking contingent of 125 boys and girls as also the staff members flagged off from Miran Sahib by Vidhya Motten, DDC Miran Sahib in the presence of Sham Lal Choudhary, former Minister and Sukhdev Raj Sharma, District Youth Services Officer Jammu.

“These participating students shall participate in different activities of Rappling, Tracking, Rangoli, Painting and Debates contests besides the trekking so as to give them a feel of the area and local populace,” informed Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Miran Sahib, Rakesh Kakkar.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohan Singh, Director Ayush Department provided Chavanparash to each participant as a token of love and encouragement. District Ayush Officer Jammu, Dr. Suresh Sharma, Dr Arti and Naresh Sharma Head Pharmacist were among those present.

Earlier, ZPEO, Rakesh Kakar apprised the guests about the trekking program and activities to be conducted throughout the five day residential camp. He also thanked Director Ayush Department and other dignitaries for the support.