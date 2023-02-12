J&K wins Handball gold in Masters Games

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

, Feb 12: Jammu and men team won Handball Gold in 45 Plus age group in the ongoing 5th Masters Games, organised by Masters Games Federation (MGF) at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports reaching here, J&K, in their maiden participation in the event, defeated Kerela 22-10 to claim the title trophy.

Important to mention here that J&K unit of Masters Games Federation fielded its Handball teams in both men and women sections for the first time.

The J&K men team is led by Handball player and DySP with J&K Police, Akshay Khajuria.

SHARE
Previous articleMiran Sahib students leave for DYSS Trekking
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR