J&K wins Handball gold in Masters Games

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 12: Jammu and Kashmir men team won Handball Gold in 45 Plus age group in the ongoing 5th National Masters Games, organised by Masters Games Federation (MGF) at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports reaching here, J&K, in their maiden participation in the event, defeated Kerela 22-10 to claim the title trophy.

Important to mention here that J&K unit of Masters Games Federation fielded its Handball teams in both men and women sections for the first time.

The J&K men team is led by international Handball player and DySP with J&K Police, Akshay Khajuria.