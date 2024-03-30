Search
EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make family a priority, attend cousin Mannara...
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make family a priority, attend cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash

By: Northlines

Date:

Global celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their support and affection for family a top priority as they attended cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai on Friday evening.

The power couple ensured they were present to help Mannara celebrate her special day despite their busy work commitments. Priyanka looked elegant in a white outfit while Nick kept it casual yet stylish in a printed shirt and pants combo.

As they arrived, Priyanka and Nick greeted the paparazzi gathered and the actor shared a warm hug with the birthday girl Mannara. Inside, various and pictures from the celeb-studded event surfaced on social media.

In one such clip, Priyanka was seen joining Mannara in cutting her birthday cake and feeding her a small piece as per tradition. Ever the doting cousin, Priyanka also grooved a little with Nick to wish Mannara well.

Mannara, overjoyed with Priyanka and Nick's gesture of prioritizing family time, expressed her gratitude towards the stars. She said being with loved ones like them on her special day made it all the more memorable.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also spotted at the bash, celebrating with theclose-knit group. Fans were delighted to see their favorite star Priyanka retaining deep family values while dominating in her career.

Previous article
Julia Fox Stuns in Daring Goth-Inspired Corpse Paint Makeup During NYC Outing
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How Kapil Sharma mastered the art of evolution while staying rooted to his humble beginnings

Northlines Northlines -
Kapil Sharma is all set to make his comeback...

Decoding the Divine Discourse: A Fresh Take on Netflix’s Testament series on the Epic Journey of Moses

Northlines Northlines -
Netflix's latest faith-based docudrama "Testament: The Story of Moses"...

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai at 48

Northlines Northlines -
Chennai, Mar 30: Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passed away...

When Beyonce Met Hannah Montana – The Surprise Collaboration Between Beyonce and Miley Cyrus That Has Fans Buzzing

Northlines Northlines -
Beyonce surprised fans with an unexpected but beloved collaboration...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Julia Fox Stuns in Daring Goth-Inspired Corpse Paint Makeup During NYC...

New rules make electronic insurance policies mandatory in India from April...

Army and Police conduct search in J&K’s Rajouri after reports of...