Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make family a priority, attend cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash

Global celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their support and affection for family a top priority as they attended cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai on Friday evening.

The power couple ensured they were present to help Mannara celebrate her special day despite their busy work commitments. Priyanka looked elegant in a white outfit while Nick kept it casual yet stylish in a printed shirt and pants combo.

As they arrived, Priyanka and Nick greeted the paparazzi gathered and the actor shared a warm hug with the birthday girl Mannara. Inside, various videos and pictures from the celeb-studded event surfaced on social media.

In one such clip, Priyanka was seen joining Mannara in cutting her birthday cake and feeding her a small piece as per tradition. Ever the doting cousin, Priyanka also grooved a little with Nick to wish Mannara well.

Mannara, overjoyed with Priyanka and Nick's gesture of prioritizing family time, expressed her gratitude towards the stars. She said being with loved ones like them on her special day made it all the more memorable.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also spotted at the bash, celebrating with theclose-knit group. Fans were delighted to see their favorite star Priyanka retaining deep family values while dominating in her international career.