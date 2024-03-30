Julia Fox Stuns in Daring Goth-Inspired Corpse Paint Makeup During NYC Outing

Julia Fox is well known for pushing fashion boundaries and experimenting with unconventional makeup looks. The actress was recently spotted in New York City taking her dog for a walk while rocking a striking Goth-inspired corpse paint makeup look.

Fox paired her daring makeup with an all-black ensemble consisting of a blazer, collared shirt, pleated skirt with silver details and towering platform heels. She completed the darkly glamorous theme by outfitting her pet St. Bernard in a spiked collar.

The headline-grabbing element of Fox's casual outfit however wasn't the edgy outfit itself, but rather the gripping corpse paint makeup. The look included a pale base, dark lipstick and intricate barbed wire designs drawn around the lips.

Famous makeup artist Colby Smith created the vampiric look using products from Fox's collaboration with e.l.f. Cosmetics. He took influence from 80s glam metal bands like KISS to craft the Black Metal-esque makeup.

Fox is known for her iconic avant-garde makeup styles that push boundaries. This recent Corpse Paint look garnered praise from celebrities like SZA, Paris Hilton and Lisa Rinna on social media.

The daring diva isn't afraid to turn heads with striking makeup and fashion choices that blur conventions. Her fearless sense of style was on full display at the recent Mugler show where she wore a barely-there catsuit embellished like reptile skin.

Fox proves once again that she won't be confined by norms with this viral Corpse Paint look during her casual NYC stroll. Her experimental spirit when it comes to beauty and fashion continues to inspire others to embrace self-expression.