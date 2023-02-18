Principal, Asst Prof GDC Pattan suspended

Baramulla, Feb 17: Following a case registered by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday suspended the Principal and Assistant Professor, Government Degree College (GDC) Pattan.

An order, reads that pending enquiry into the conduct of Mr. Tariq Ahmad Ashai, Principal, GDC Pattan and Mr. Imtiyaz Gul Khan, Assistant Professor, GDC Pattan are deemed to have been suspended in terms of section 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 from the date of their arrest i.e. 14-02-2023.

The order further reads that during the period of their suspension Mr. Tariq Ahmad Ashai, Principal, GDC Pattan and Mr. Imtiyaz Gul Khan, Assistant Professor, GDC Pattan shall remain attached in the office of Director Colleges, J&K.

The decision to suspend them have been taken a day after the duo was arrested on bribery charges.