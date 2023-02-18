Reopening of Schools: ‘Only Secondary, Sr Sec teachers to report back on Feb-20’

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Feb 17: Amid confusion among the teachers of the School Education Department regarding reporting back to their respective institutions after the winter vacations, officials Friday said only teachers of Secondary and Secondary Schools will have to report on February-20.

The official said that as per the instructions, the teaching staff of High and Higher Secondary Schools will have to report back to their respective schools on February-20.

The official said, “There is no mention of resumption of duties for primary school teaching staff. So it is clear that they would not have to report on February-20.”

“However, such teaching staff may be ordered to report back to their respective institutions a few days earlier for streamlining the things,” the official said.

Earlier in November-2022, the School Education Department had said, “The Teaching staff of High and Higher Secondary Schools shall report back to their respective schools on February-20-2023, so that they remain available for making arrangements regarding preparation of ensuing examinations.”

”All teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during vacation period. Any default on part of the Head of the Schools or Teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract strict action under Rules,” it reads.