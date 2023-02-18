Centre declares “Ghaznavi Force” as terrorist organisation It surfaced in 2020, draws cadres from different outfits: MHA

New Delhi, Feb 17: The Union Home Ministry on Friday declared “Jammu & Kashmir Ghaznavi Force” as a “terrorist organization” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act-1967.

In a notification, the MHA has listed the “Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force” in the first schedule of the UAPA law containing the list of such organisations.

The MHA said the “Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF)” surfaced in the year 2020 as a terrorist outfit and it draws its cadres from various proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Lashker-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Harkat-ul—Jehad-E-Islami, etc.

“The “Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF)” is involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling and carrying out terror attacks in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the MHA said.

According to the MHA, JKGF regularly issues threats to Indian security forces and uses various social media platforms for inciting people of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against India;

“The activities of “Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF)” are detrimental to the national security and sovereignty of India,” the MHA said, adding that the Central Government believes that the “Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF)” is involved in terrorism and it has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India.

With the addition of JKGF, the number of organisations declared as terrorist organisations has gone up to 43.

Under the UAPA law, the Centre also designates individuals involved in subversive and violent activities as terrorists.