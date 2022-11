Power shutdown

JAMMU Tawi, NOVEMBER 17: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL,

Jammu has informed that the power supply to Pargwal, Channi Tanna,

Rajpura, Bhalwal Bharat, Bhalwal Mailpur, NS Pura Rajpur, Najwal,

Kanachak, Dumi, Sobka, Sua No. 1, MES (Malpur) and adjoining areas

shall remain affected on November 18 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Samba Town, Keli Mandi, Budhwani,

Mandian, Hospital, Gagwal, Sherpur, Nichala, Rajpura and adjoining areas

shall remain affected on November 18 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Tanda, Dori Dager, Basava Gagel,

Maira Mandrian, Jourian, Troti, Muthi, Mara, Bakora, Rakh Muthi, PHE,

BSF, Border Migrant, Sohal and adjoining areas shall remain affected on

November 18 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Akalpur, Udheywala, Sangrampur,

Lale-De-Bagh, Nagbani, DPS School Manorma Vihar, Adheywala, Anand

Nagar, Domana, Lower Machlian, Nagbani and adjoining areas shall

remain affected on November 18 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL, O&M

Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Raj Bagh, Jasrota,

Rakhushari, Karandi Kala, Hamirpur, Amala, Ganyari and Dhaloti shall

remain affected on November 18 and 19 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Railway Road, Gurah Road and

connected Bazaar shall remain affected on November 18, 20 and 22 from 9

am to 1 pm.