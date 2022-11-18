Rtd. ZEO stabbed to death, 2 injured

Jammu Tawi, Nov 17: A man was stabbed to death and two other persons including a woman

wounded in Narayana Khour area of Jammu following a dispute, police sources said. They said

that Babu Ram Manmar, a retired zonal education officer, working in his fields when he was

allegedly attacked with a sharp edged weapon by Ashok Kumar at village Narayana Khour.

When Sita Devi and Vaneet Kumar intervened and tried to protect Babu Ram, they too suffered

critical injuries.

“Babu Ram had suffered critical injuries in the stabbing incident. He, however, could not

survive. He was pronounced dead by the doctor at health centre, Khour,” they said.

Two injured persons were rushed to the GMC and both of them have also suffered multiple

injuries, said the police sources.

Police immediately launched searches and apprehended the accused persons.

A case in this regard has been registered at the concerned police station for further investigation.