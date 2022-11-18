Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Kupwara record sub- zero temperatures across J&K

Srinagar, Nov 17: Amid forecast of light rain and snowfall over the weekend, mercury recorded

a drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded

a low of 1.2°C against 2.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for

the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.6°C against 4.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was

2.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.4°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it

was 1.4°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.1°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above

normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.6°C, the same as on the previous night, the official told

GNS. It was 2.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s

Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.1°C against 0.8°C on the previous night, the

official said. It was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.7°C against 11.7°C on the previous night. It was 1.6°C below

normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.8°C (1.8°C above normal),

Batote 4.0°C (1.3°C below normal), Katra 10.6°C (0.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 1.6°C

(0.8°C below normal).

In Ladakh’s Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, the minimum temperature

settled at minus 12.2°C

While mainly dry weather has been forecast till Friday, the MeT office said that from November

19th (late afternoon) to 20th November (morning), light rain/snow is expected over many places

of Kashmir Division especially over higher reaches and plains of Kupwara, Baramulla,

Bandipora, Ganderbal and parts of Srinagar and Budgam districts.