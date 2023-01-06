Poonch Volleyball Champ from Jan 9

NL Corresspondent
Poonch, Jan 06: District Volleyball Association shall hold Poonch District Championship at Stadium, here under the aegis of Volleyball Association of
J&amp;K (VAJK).
As per a handout issued by the Association here today, the two-day event shall be held from January nine in collaboration with J&amp;K Sports Council (JKSC). Those Interested
teams, representing clubs and institutions, have been advised to submit their team entries with competition convenor, Sorab Sharma ( 849237988) on or before January eight.
The Association has strictly mentioned that after the last date of the entries, no team shall be entertained for the district championship.

