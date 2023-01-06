Jammu Vishals wins 2 nd tie Cricket League

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 06: Jammu Vishals XI registered their second consecutive win against Narayana Life Saviours XI in the ongoing New Year T20 Cricket League at

KC Sports Club grounds, here today.

In their second outing today, Jammu Vishals XI made it a 15 runs win against fighting Saviours. Batting first, Jammu Vishals scored 124 runs for the loss of

seven wickets in 16 overs. The game was reduced to 16 overs a side because of bad light due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Rakesh Koul (28) and Rohan Gill (19) remained top scorers. From Saviours XI, Shagun and Verinder took two wickets each. In reply, Saviours XI bowled out for

109 runs. Amit (22), Shanta (11) and Vijay (10) were only batsmen to touch the double figure mark. From Jammu Vishals, Ashish Singh was most successful

bowler with three wickets while Shamsher Singh bagged two. Later, Ashish Singh was named man of the match for his superb bowling spell.