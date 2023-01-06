Dy Chairman inaugurates 16 th CEC Cup Ice Hockey C’ship in Leh

NL Corresspondent

Leh, Jan 06: Dy Chairman/EC Sports, Tsering Angchuk inaugurated the 16th CEC Cup Ice Hockey Championship in Leh with a puck drop ceremony to

begin the Ice hockey Championship today. He was accompanied by EC RDD Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; and Joint Director Youth Services and Sports, Moses

Kunzang. While addressing, he appreciated the enthusiasm of the athletes and the efforts of the organising committee for timely organising the Ice Hockey

Championship. He further informed that the Hill Council, Leh and UT Administration Ladakh are taking every possible step to expedite the completion of the

well-standard Ice-Hockey Rink and stadium at the current site and hoped that by next year the project would be completed. He further emphasised that the

Hill Council, Leh has been promoting Ice-hockey in the region at the grassroots level. He further wished the best for all the participating teams during the

entire tournament.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by participating teams, and the officials of the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Leh, and from

the Ladakh Winter Sports Club, Leh.