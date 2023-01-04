Police Resorts To Lathi-Charge To Disperse Protesting ReK Teachers In Jammu

JAMMU, Jan 4: Police on Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesting Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers demanding regularisation.

Agitating ReK teachers started the protest march from outside the Press Club of Jammu but contingent of police deployed, prevented them from disrupting the traffic on the road.

To foil the march, police resorted to lathi-charge and dispersed them.

Hundreds of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers continued their protest for the sixteenth consecutive day on Wednesday under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers Association and appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to fulfil the promises made to them.

The Rehbar-e-Khel teachers staged a protest claiming to remind the administration of promises committed with their delegation at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on May 29, 2022.

“The committee was also framed to resolve our issues but it has not yet submitted its final report and our legitimate demands are not being fulfilled, so we were forced to intensify the protests,? said the agitating ReK teachers.

They claimed that the LG administration has directed the department to implement the order which was proposed by the committee earlier and it is against the policy and cabinet order of Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers.

We perform duties with enthusiasm, but the present government denies justice to us, they added and said that as per the policy the available vacancies of PET’s will be kept reserved for Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers but the Govt is going to de-freeze the freezed posts, which is totally injustice with them.