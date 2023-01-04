Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday: Govt Grants Special Casual Leave On Jan 05

JAMMU, Jan 4: Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered grant of one day special casual leave for employees, who desire to avail holiday on account of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birthday on January 05.

An order issued by Secretary to the Government, Piyush Singla, reads that “Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of one day Special Casual Leave in favour of employees who desire to avail holiday on account of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Birthday on 5th January, 2023 (Thursday).”