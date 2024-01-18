Players demand upgradation of incomplete Tral football stadium

NL Corresspondent

Pulwama, Jan 18: The football stadium in the Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district lacks basic facilities, due to which players face numerous challenges.

Speaking with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the athletes expressed gratitude to the government for providing a football stadium. They, however, raised concerns about the incomplete facilities.

“The funds should have been utilised in an organised manner. We hope the government will complete the work on the football stadium,” Shakeel Ahmad, a local player, said.

He said the work on the football stadium has been left midway, without ground levelling, seating arrangements and washroom facilities.

He suggested that the government should prioritise making the stadium playable during the day rather than focusing on night games. They should focus on levelling, fencing, turf and goal posts rather than nighttime play with lights, he added.

Players stressed the importance of recreational opportunities to keep the youth away from drugs, which has become a challenge for Kashmiri society.

The players also said that they are forced to travel to Srinagar and other places for practice, due to the dilapidated condition of the road.

Tajamul Ahmad, another player, said that despite assurances from administration officials, the transformation of the ground into a football stadium has not materialised.

He urged the government to pay proper attention to the stadium's development and ensure a conducive environment for sports engagement.

“Due to unbalanced levelling at the stadium, many players have suffered injuries,” Tajamul said.

The sportspersons said that modernising the ground would help nurture talent and showcase players' skills at larger stages. Developing sports infrastructure is crucial to keeping youth away from ill activities, they stressed.

According to locals, they have brought these issues to the attention of concerned authorities, but nothing has been done on the ground.

“The Sports Council should develop the ground at the earliest and engage our youth in sports activities,” they said—(KNO)