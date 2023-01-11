Pakistan army chief assumes loan diplomacy role amid forex crisis

ADNAN AAMIR

Pakistan’s chief of army staff Gen. Asim Munir completed his weeklong tour of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on

Tuesday, during which sources and experts believe he sought urgent financial assistance from the Gulf monarchies to prevent

Islamabad from defaulting on its loans.

This is not the first time a Pakistani army chief has engaged in economic diplomacy to ease the country’s crisis. In July last

year, Munir’s predecessor Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa requested the White House and U.S. Treasury Department to push the

International Monetary Fund for immediate lending of nearly $1.2 billion under its resumed loan program.

This kind of action typically signals a government crisis.

The tour that started last Wednesday came as Pakistan was mired in dire need of foreign funding. Pakistan’s foreign

exchange reserves held by the central bank have shrunk to $4.5 billion while the country faces loan repayments of

approximately $8.3 billion over the next three months.

Islamabad’s official line is that the army chief’s visit was to improve military diplomacy with the two Gulf nations. But multiple

sources admit that the chief has quietly discussed the need for loans. A senior security official told Nikkei Asia under the

condition of anonymity, “Just like all the other looming issues, the case of expected Saudi loans to Pakistan was also

discussed” between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Munir met with Saudi defense minister Khalid bin Salman, who tweeted that the two

countries “discussed ways of strengthening our cooperation.”

Though there have been no announcements, another source told Nikkei that Pakistan hopes to receive loans from the

Saudis “by the end of January, as the Saudis have tacitly agreed.” Saudi media reported on Tuesday that the kingdom is

studying ways to increase deposits in Pakistan’s central bank from $3 billion to $5 billion, as well as invest up to $10 billion in

the country. However, Munir’s role in these potential deals has not been publicly revealed by either government.

Munir is believed to have already made a similar plea to UAE leaders to shore up his country’s dwindling foreign reserves.

Though Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif reportedly will soon visit the UAE with the same goal, sources say Munir’s

request must have carried considerable weight due to his high standing.

Saudis have led international efforts to aid Pakistan in recent years. In November 2021, Riyadh deposited $3 billion in

Pakistan’s central bank. The same deposit term was extended last month.

Experts believe that Pakistan wants to convey the urgency of the situation by sending army chief Munir — who holds the

country’s most powerful political post — to Saudi Arabia.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Initiative at the Wilson Center, says that Pakistan has long been able to

depend on assistance from its financially sound Gulf partners, especially after the recent upswing in oil prices.

“This suggests they’ll be willing to provide, or at least be receptive to eventually providing, badly needed aid to Pakistan,”

Kugelman told Nikkei. He also thinks that Islamabad cannot necessarily count on new assistance from Beijing or the West.

“China is experiencing its own economic stress, compounded by its current COVID mess,” he said. “The Western states have

been hesitant to keep providing bailout money to Pakistan.”

James Dorsey, senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, believes that Saudis and the

UAE will keep Pakistan afloat just like they are helping Egypt. “Pakistan is important for Saudis due to proximity with Iran, its

potential consumer market, and militancy issues faced by the country,” he told Nikkei.

While Islamabad is trying to get loans from Gulf allies, it also wants to secure a $1.7 billion bailout package from the IMF

after passing the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility.

Experts feel that Pakistan still needs structural changes and cannot keep relying on aid from the IMF and friendly countries

like Saudi Arabia.

Kugelman said that no matter how much bailout assistance and other new aid packages Pakistan may secure from the IMF

and other countries, none will address the underlying issues that have long shackled Pakistan’s economic growth, such as

mounting debt, a lack of export diversification, insufficient government revenue, and corruption.

“Saudis understand that the help that they provide to Pakistan only brings a temporary reprieve and it’s not a permanent

solution,” Dorsey also said.

“This arrangement has to end at some point in time and then Pakistan will have no new door to knock.”