ISSUES FACED BY DALIT WOMEN

BY: VASU MEHRA

Dalit is a Sanskrit word which means broken/separated. This term is used for the ethnic groups in India that have been kept depressed

for ages by subjecting them to untouchability. These groups are one among the backward classes. Dalits were treated as

“untouchables” and frequently faced discrimination and even violence from the then so called ‘upper castes’. The discrimination

continues in innumerable cases till date as the caste system in our country is the oldest surviving social phenomenon in the world.

When we talk about Dalit women they suffer from triple discrimination as oppressed by the so-called high caste people which

affect both male and female Dalits. According to an estimate based on statistics from the national census, India is home to more than

80 million Dalit women. These researches show that on an average 500 Dalit women face verbal, physical and domestic violence

every year.

Dalit women have the least representation in politics including policy and decision taking levels. Most of our leaders belong to

upper-caste. There are few who are from these communities but again, they are male. In politics, we don’t find any Dalit women

standing to fight for a better life for these so called ‘lower caste’ communities.

Some Major issues of Dalit Women

1. Untouchability/Caste discrimination:

Caste system is a class structure that is determined by birth, which means that if your parents are poor you will be poor too. It

always makes them realize that they are inferior to others and can never be like them.

2. Illiteracy:

Being deprived and marginalised in society, they won’t have the means to have access to education. Thus, they remain illiterate.

This is one of the main reasons that they are not aware of their basic rights/ fundamental rights.

3. Economically backward:

Economic backwardness is defined by the government with parameters of income and assets below a certain level. Jobs for Dalit

women are very less. That’s why they remain behind and cannot reach a certain level of income which is necessary for basic

survival.

Ignorance:

Ignorance has been the most common issue faced by the Dalits. They face discrimination at every point like in social acceptance,

jobs, wage and in the matter of marriage.

Absolute poverty:

Due to the lack of job opportunities earning a livelihood is also very difficult. There are cases where Dalit women could not even

earn a single penny, thus resulting in absolute poverty.

Severe condition of reproductive health:

During the time of pregnancy these women do not get the proper nutrition and health care. That’s why they are on the high risk for

complications during the pregnancy. They don’t get the proper nutrition during their pregnancy and after.

Sexual exploitation:

Sexual exploitation is the most common harassment done to women. Dalit women are forced and exploited every day at their

workplaces, houses etc.

Lowest life expectancy:

Living in unhealthy conditions, dirty surroundings, and without proper hygiene, reduces the life expectancy of these people. Dalit

women are often working in public toilets, sewers, and on the construction sites without proper clothing.

Suggestions:

The Constitution of the country guarantees dignified representation of Dalit women in all state mechanisms. Government should

implement it in letter and spirit.

Reservations should be there for Dalit women so that they are empowered with economic, social, political and civil rights. Strong

legal action should be taken in case of caste discrimination and abuse. Awareness against caste discrimination should be escalated.

Employment opportunities should be ensured for Dalit women.

Appropriate compensation should be provided to the victims of sexual exploitation, rape or any kind of verbal or physical abuse.

Education for Dalit women should be provided by the state with a scholarship to provide facilities for them, money should not be a

barrier to education.

Dalit ownership of land should be ensured and women should have proper rights to their resources. Government and state should

keep a check on Dalits’ rights so they can live their lives with dignity. They should have equal rights in the property like their husband.

There is no one-step solution for the problems faced by Dalit women. In order for any progress to be made, the

government must take a stand and enforce anti-caste-discrimination laws so they can have a better life. Dalits must be

afforded equality and the due and deserving representation in our society.

( The writer is a student

of Institute of Mass

Communication, Jammu)