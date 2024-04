Over 24 experienced IPS officers inducted to AGMUT police cadre

NEW DELHI, Apr 22: As many as 24 officers have been confirmed to the Indian Police Service borne on the cadre of AGMUT.

These officers include Devesh Chandra Srivastava (1995 batch); Narendra Singh Bundela (1998 batch); Uttam Chand (2002 batch); Atul Kumar Goel, (2004 batch); Bhim Sen Tuti, (2004 batch); Sunil Gupta (2007 batch); Vivek Gupta (2007 batch); Devinder Arya (2008 batch); Tejinder Singh (2008 batch); Abdul Jabbar (2008 batch); Udaya Bhaskar Billa (2008 batch); Imtiaz Ismail Parray (2009 batch); Mishra Shailendra Kumar Rajesh, (2009 batch); Rahul Malik, (2009 batch); Priyanka (2009 batch); Ms Sargun (2012 batch); Sandeep (2012 batch); Gurinderpal Singh (2013 batch); Amritpal Singh (2014 batch); G V Sundeep Chakravarthy (2014 batch); Sheema Nabi Qasba (2016 batch); P D Nitya (2016 batch); Anurag Dwivedi (2020 batch) and Manish (2020 batch).

Order Copy