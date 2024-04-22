back to top
DPAP Announces Candidate From Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat

SRINAGAR, Apr 22: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Monday announced its candidate from Srinagar parliamentary constituency.
As per the press statement issued here, Amir Ahmed Bhat, District President of DPAP has been announced as the party candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.
The decision was taken in a meeting headed by Party's President Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Over 24 experienced IPS officers inducted to AGMUT police cadre
