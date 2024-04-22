BJP Candidate Mukesh Dalal Wins Surat Lok Sabha Seat Without Contest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal has been elected unopposed from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. This development came after all other candidates withdrew their nomination papers, ensuring that Dalal would win the seat without a contest in the upcoming general elections.

The path was cleared for Dalal's victory after the nomination of Nilesh Kumbhani, who was representing the Indian National Congress (INC), was rejected. Kumbhani's three proposers had signed affidavits claiming they did not sign his nomination form. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting the elections in an alliance in Gujarat, with the former fielding candidates in 24 seats and the latter in two.

Apart from the INC and BJP, only the Bahujan Samaj Party had fielded a candidate from Surat. State BJP president C.R. Paatil took to social media to congratulate Dalal, noting Surat had offered the first seat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rejection of Kumbhani's nomination papers by District Election Officer Sourabh Pardhi last week meant Dalal was the only valid candidate left. His election to the Lok Sabha from Surat, a BJP stronghold, was thus guaranteed without a vote being cast. The announcement confirms Dalal will represent Surat in Parliament following the general election in the western state.