J&K Boat Capsize | LG Meets Victims’ Families, Takes Stock Of Search Operation For Missing Persons

SRINAGAR, Apr 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met the families of the victims of the boat capsize tragedy in Jhelum last week that left six persons dead, officials said.

He also met the families of the three victims who are still missing, they said.



The LG visited the families of the deceased and missing victims and expressed sympathy with them, the officials said.

Later, the LG visited the city's Gandbal area where the incident took place and took stock of the search operations for the three missing persons, they said.

Six persons drowned in the river while three others are still missing after a boat carrying 19 persons capsized last Tuesday. Ten people were rescued.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has provided an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims of the boat capsize tragedy.