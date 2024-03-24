Search
Oscar Winner Olivia Colman Sheds Light on the Ongoing Struggle for Equal Pay in Gender Discriminatory Hollywood

Renowned British actress Olivia Colman, who has won both an Oscar and an Emmy award for her stellar performances, recently opened up about the long-standing issue of wage inequality between male and female actors in . In an interview with CNN, the celebrated star reflected on how much more she would have earned over the years if her gender was different.

When asked about pay parity in the film industry, Colman stated “I'm well aware that gender still plays a major role in how much one is compensated for their work”. She went on to acknowledge “It's an undeniable fact that male actors have traditionally commanded higher salaries simply because the flawed logic was that they attracted larger audiences, which has been disproven for decades now”.

The award-winning actress referred to her own experiences as a case in point, saying “If my name was Oliver Colman instead of Olivia, I have no doubt the paychecks would be exponentially more”. She even mentioned knowing of at least one instance where the pay gap was as staggering as 12,000 percent between male and female performers in similar roles.

Colman's comments shine a refreshing light on the ongoing fight for equitable wages in Hollywood, which has seen women progressively vocalize against systemic discrimination. Her illustrious career, which includes winning the Best Actress Oscar for ‘The Favourite' and playing Queen Elizabeth II in the acclaimed series ‘The Crown', makes her voice extremely influential on this important issue. With gender parity still eluding the industry despite incremental changes, discussions initiated by voices like Colman's continue playing a vital role in propelling this cause forward.

