Ayurvedic Herbs and Juice to Naturally Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Safely

India is facing a diabetes epidemic with over 10 crore people suffering from uncontrolled blood sugar levels according to a new ICMR study. Another worrying statistic is that 15.3% of the population is pre-diabetic and at high risk of developing the condition. Thankfully, ancient Ayurveda has all-natural remedies to manage diabetes safely and prevent blood sugar spikes.

Pradeep Srivastava, an expert Ayurvedic practitioner, shares top ingredients backed by Ayurveda to support healthy insulin and blood glucose balance. Bitter gourd or karela is a superfood for diabetics as it enhances insulin secretion. Make karela a staple in your diet for optimal blood sugar control. Jamun seeds powder also regulates levels when consumed daily.

Gudmar, kutki and giloy work wonders too by stimulating the liver, controlling sugar, and balancing all three doshas for holistic health. Methi strengthens nerves while amla boosts immunity and metabolism. Neem detoxifies the body while triphala aids digestion to keep the entire system functioning smoothly.

For those unable to consume multiple herbs daily, Pradeep recommends an all-in-one Ayurvedic juice containing these powerful ingredients. Just 30ml morning and evening provides antioxidants while regulating blood sugar, heart health, weight, and more. Combined with yoga and a balanced lifestyle, this natural approach can manage and potentially even reverse diabetes over time.

Switch to Ayurveda today for sustainable sugar control without medicines or strict diets. Improved health awaits those who incorporate these time-tested herbs recommended by our ancestors for centuries.