back to top
Search
    BusinessOpenAI Close to Securing Record $100B+ Valuation in Massive New Funding Round
    BusinessStartup News

    OpenAI Close to Securing Record $100B+ Valuation in Massive New Funding Round

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Leading artificial intelligence firm OpenAI is said to be negotiating a huge new funding injection that would value the company at over $100 billion, according to sources privy to the talks. Should the round close at this astronomical figure, it would shatter previous records for both the valuation of an AI startup and the scale of outside capital raised.

    Word on Wall Street indicates Thrive Capital, an existing OpenAI backer, is spearheading a round estimated to reach nearly $1 billion. Microsoft, another longtime partner, also appears poised to participate substantially. While details remain vague, the funding would handily eclipse OpenAI's $10 billion infusion from Microsoft last year.

    Powering its advanced AI models comes at tremendous cost, with annual losses projected near $5 billion despite revenue approaching $3.4 billion. However, this type of mega-round affirms confidence in OpenAI's potential to transform a multitude of industries through safe and beneficial artificial general intelligence. From automated diagnostics to personalized , the organization's innovations may improve countless lives when its vision comes to full fruition.

    Should negotiations conclude successfully, expect OpenAI to plow the fresh funds into further advancing its acclaimed while thoughtfully managing burn rate. Under the leadership of CEO Sam McCann, it seems the company stands on the brink of achieving unprecedented success – if it can sustain its ambitious trajectory. Only time will tell how reality matches today's hugely optimistic private market expectations.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Labour Minister Holds Consultations on Finalizing Upcoming Employment Incentive Programmes
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Labour Minister Holds Consultations on Finalizing Upcoming Employment Incentive Programmes

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Union Labour and Employment Minister recently held a...

    PwC Report: India’s Digital Payments to See Over Threefold Rise in Next 5 Years

    Northlines Northlines -
    Digital payments to see threefold rise in India over...

    Fans laud clever plotline and performances in Nani’s vigilante action thriller ‘Operation Sanivaaram’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Director Vivek Athreya's much-anticipated vigilante action film 'Operation Sanivaaram'...

    Mukesh Ambani to address Reliance shareholders, key business updates expected

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Labour Minister Holds Consultations on Finalizing Upcoming Employment Incentive Programmes

    PwC Report: India’s Digital Payments to See Over Threefold Rise in...

    Fans laud clever plotline and performances in Nani’s vigilante action thriller...