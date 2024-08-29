back to top
    Labour Minister Holds Consultations on Finalizing Upcoming Employment Incentive Programmes

    The Union Labour and Employment Minister recently held a meeting with leaders of major trade unions to gather input on developing new employment incentive programmes. The discussions centred around plans announced in this year's to roll out three schemes focused on recognizing first-time job seekers, boosting manufacturing , and facilitating additional hiring across sectors.

    Sources familiar with the discussions said the Minister is formulating the programmes with the goal of motivating businesses to expand their workforce and generate sustainable career opportunities for young Indians. Views were sought from representatives of ten central trade unions on key considerations to strengthen the impact of the initiatives.

    Union leaders put forth a 17-point agenda highlighting the need for more consultation on labour regulations. They have demanded minimum wages be set at Rs. 26,000 with inflation-linked revisions every five years. Improved social security coverage was also a focus area, with calls to use e-shram portal data to ensure healthcare, maternity benefits and support reach informal workers.

    The meeting comes as employment levels recover post-pandemic but structural issues around decent pay and contractualization persist. Both sides agreed to maintain an ongoing dialogue as policies are refined. With budgets allocated for the new schemes, finalizing usable frameworks based on stakeholder feedback will be important to maximize results on the government's employment generation goals.

