Search
InternationalO.J. Simpson estate probate process could provide compensation to Goldman and Brown...
International

O.J. Simpson estate probate process could provide compensation to Goldman and Brown families after civil suit

By: Northlines

Date:

O.J. Simpson's estate: Goldman and Brown families could see compensation after civil suit

In the wake of O.J. Simpson's death, the families affected by his infamous 1995 murder trial may finally get some form of resolution. Simpson was found not guilty in the criminal trial, but held liable for wrongful death in a subsequent civil suit brought by Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown's families. Now that Simpson has passed away, his estate will go through probate and any remaining assets could be distributed to creditors – with Goldman and Brown's families at the front of the line.

While Simpson claimed to only live on pensions and hundreds of possessions were seized to satisfy part of the $33.5 million judgment, more may now come to light through examining his finances. As plaintiffs in a wrongful death lawsuit, Goldman and Brown take priority over unsecured creditors when it comes to collecting from the estate. With Simpson unable to avoid the debt any longer, the families have a stronger chance of receiving the compensation they deserve.

Of course, there are no guarantees depending on what assets remain. But the process provides closure and accountability that was lacking while Simpson stayed alive. As the estate is probated in Nevada, where he was living, or potentially other states too, the true picture of his financial situation may come to light at long last. While nothing can replace the tragic loss of life, some form of restitution would help deliver the justice that eluded Ron Goldman, Nicole Brown and their families for so long.

Previous article
Vodafone Idea Reveals Massive Fundraising: Announces Rs 18,000 Crore Follow-On Public Offering
Next article
Top US diplomat dials key allies amid rising Iran-Israel tensions
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Top US diplomat dials key allies amid rising Iran-Israel tensions

Northlines Northlines -
US diplomat Antony Blinken urges de-escalation as Iran-Israel tensions...

Key Points About the Vietnamese Real Estate Mogul Sentenced to Death in Fraud Case

Northlines Northlines -
What to know about the Vietnamese real estate tycoon...

President Biden welcomes Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to Washington for important talks on strengthening historic alliance

Northlines Northlines -
President Biden Welcomes Japanese Prime Minister to Strengthen Historic...

Trudeau Reaffirms Canada’s Commitment to Defending Free Speech Rights of Citizens

Northlines Northlines -
"Canada Stands Firm on Freedom of Speech for Citizens" Prime...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Top US diplomat dials key allies amid rising Iran-Israel tensions

Vodafone Idea Reveals Massive Fundraising: Announces Rs 18,000 Crore Follow-On Public...

Passenger vehicle sales in India increase 8.4% to cross 42 lakh...