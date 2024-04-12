O.J. Simpson estate probate process could provide compensation to Goldman and Brown families after civil suit

O.J. Simpson's estate: Goldman and Brown families could see compensation after civil suit

In the wake of O.J. Simpson's death, the families affected by his infamous 1995 murder trial may finally get some form of resolution. Simpson was found not guilty in the criminal trial, but held liable for wrongful death in a subsequent civil suit brought by Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown's families. Now that Simpson has passed away, his estate will go through probate and any remaining assets could be distributed to creditors – with Goldman and Brown's families at the front of the line.

While Simpson claimed to only live on pensions and hundreds of possessions were seized to satisfy part of the $33.5 million judgment, more may now come to light through examining his finances. As plaintiffs in a wrongful death lawsuit, Goldman and Brown take priority over unsecured creditors when it comes to collecting from the estate. With Simpson unable to avoid the debt any longer, the families have a stronger chance of receiving the compensation they deserve.

Of course, there are no guarantees depending on what assets remain. But the process provides closure and accountability that was lacking while Simpson stayed alive. As the estate is probated in Nevada, where he was living, or potentially other states too, the true picture of his financial situation may come to light at long last. While nothing can replace the tragic loss of life, some form of restitution would help deliver the justice that eluded Ron Goldman, Nicole Brown and their families for so long.