Search
BusinessVodafone Idea Reveals Massive Fundraising: Announces Rs 18,000 Crore Follow-On Public Offering
Business

Vodafone Idea Reveals Massive Fundraising: Announces Rs 18,000 Crore Follow-On Public Offering

By: Northlines

Date:

The follow-on offer will open on April 18 and close on April 22. The floor price for the mega offer has been set at Rs 10 and the cap at Rs 11 per equity share.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday said its board has approved a Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) of equity shares of up to Rs 18,000 crore.

The follow-on offer will open on April 18 and close on April 22. The floor price for the mega offer has been set at Rs 10 and the cap at Rs 11 per equity share.

“The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on April 11, 2024 approved Further Public Offering (FPO) of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 18,000 crore. The capital raising committee in its meeting held today that is April 12, 2024 approved the price band for the FPO issuance,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The higher-end of the price band (Rs 11) is at a discount of about 26 per cent compared to recently approved preferential issue price to the promoter entity at Rs 14.87 and a discount of about 15 per cent compared to last closing price of Rs 12.95.

Previous article
Passenger vehicle sales in India increase 8.4% to cross 42 lakh units in 2023-24 financial year
Next article
O.J. Simpson estate probate process could provide compensation to Goldman and Brown families after civil suit
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Passenger vehicle sales in India increase 8.4% to cross 42 lakh units in 2023-24 financial year

Northlines Northlines -
Auto Sales in India Hit New Highs in 2023-24...

Truecaller launches web app for desktop accessibility of its caller ID and spam blocking features

Northlines Northlines -
Truecaller, the popular caller ID and spam blocking app,...

Zomato Shares Hit New Peak On Bullish Outlook For Quick Commerce Growth

Northlines Northlines -
Zomato shares have continued their upward momentum for the...

Tata Teams Up with Shell India to Roll Out Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Passengers

Northlines Northlines -
Shell India Markets Director Sanjay Varkey said the company...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Top US diplomat dials key allies amid rising Iran-Israel tensions

O.J. Simpson estate probate process could provide compensation to Goldman and...

Passenger vehicle sales in India increase 8.4% to cross 42 lakh...