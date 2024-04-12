Vodafone Idea Reveals Massive Fundraising: Announces Rs 18,000 Crore Follow-On Public Offering

The follow-on offer will open on April 18 and close on April 22. The floor price for the mega offer has been set at Rs 10 and the cap at Rs 11 per equity share.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday said its board has approved a Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) of equity shares of up to Rs 18,000 crore.

