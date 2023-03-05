Non-Payment Of Electricity Bill | PDCL Cuts Power Supply To Five Govt Offices, Dak Bungalow In Rajouri

JAMMU, Mar 5: Power Distribution Corporation Limited (PDCL) Jammu disconnected a number of electricity connections of five government offices, Dak Bungalow besides few shops and residential houses. Officials of department said that over pendency of normal bills, defaulters are issued notices for submission of payment.

They said that a special team of department on Saturday carried out drive in Rajouri town areas and electricity connections of chronic defaulters, including Government departments, have been disconnected with immediate effect. The government offices where connections of electricity have been disconnected include the office of executive engineer of public works department, office of superintendent engineer of public works department, office of assistant executive engineer of public works department, store complex of public works department, office of assistant labor commissioner Rajouri, industrial training institute complex. Alongside, the electricity connection of central dak bungalow Rajouri that comes under control of public works department has also been disconnected with immediate effect.

Besides these offices electricity connections of residential complexes of executive engineer public works department, superintendent engineer public works department, assistant executive engineer public works department and five residential quarters of public works department complex have also been disconnected. The team also came hard on a number of private defaulters and disconnected their connections. These private establishments where connections have been removed include two medical shops, a tea stall and a Photostat shop in Gujjar Mandi market of Rajouri town, three shops and house of Sarpanch, four shops and a house near sports stadium Kheora. Officials said that electricity connections have been snapped as these defaulters, including Government offices were not paying any concern on the repeated notices.