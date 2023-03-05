Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.9 Reported In Jammu & Kashmir, No Reports Of Damage

JAMMU, Mar 5: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The NCS in a tweet said that the 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck north of J&K capital Srinagar at 6:57 am. There were no immediate reports of damage from J&K. The J&K earthquake was reported by the NCS shortly after two earthquakes were reported in Afghanistan-Tajikistan region. The NCS in another tweet shared that a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the region of Tajikistan bordering Afghanistan at 6:10 am. The NCS said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3 occurred on 05-03-2023, 06:10:37 IST, Lat: 37.72 & Long: 73.48, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad.” A second earthquake also struck Afghanistan just before the J&K earthquake, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS). The USGS earthquake tracker shows a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan bordering Tajikistan at 6:56 am IST — just a minute before the J&K earthquake reported by NCS. Late on Saturday night, another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was struck the same region, according to NCS.
