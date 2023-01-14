No accurate figure about drug addicts in Kashmir, say doctors

Srinagar, Jan 13: There is no accurate figure about

drug abusers in Kashmir as doctors say that those visiting drug de addiction centres is very less compared

to the actual addicts.

A recent report by the National Drug Dependence

Treatment Centre in AIIMS revealed that over six lakh

people in Jammu and Kashmir are addicted to drugs.

But several doctors working in drug de-addiction and

Addiction treatment facilities talked to, said that though

the number of drug abusers visiting for treatment has

increased but their number is ‘tip of iceberg’.

Dr Adil Farooq, Medical Officer at ATF Shopian told

KNO that about 360 drug abusers have visited the

facility in the last one year and among them around 200

have been following their treatment but the rest are

visiting occasionally or some have abandoned it.

About 98 percent of them are addicted to heroin with 50

percent detected with Hepatitis B and C, he said.

Dr Adil said that Shopian is one of the districts where

rate of drug addiction and drug peddling is quite high but

only 300-400 addicts visited for treatment last year.

According to him, 90 percent drug abusers never visited

for treatment due to social stigma and lack of family

support.

The doctor said that a person addicted to heroin shells

out Rs 2500-5000 for buying the drug.

Similarly, another doctor from department of Psychiatry

GMC Anantnag told KNO concurred that many drug

addicts never visit drug de addiction facilities.

He said that the majority of people involved in drug

addiction fall in the 15-30 age group and the main

reasons behind it is peer pressure, easy availability of

drugs etc.

A doctor from GMC Srinagar said that easy availability

of drugs is one of prime reasons for the rise in the

number of drug addicts.

The doctors said that lack of proper parenting, lack of

care is found to be causes for drug addiction. They said

a drug addict should be treated as a patient and not a

criminal and they deserve love and care of their families

and community.