Khelo India Scheme: ‘UCs issue settled, funds to release soon for salaries to coaches’

Jammu Tawi, Jan 13 (UNI) In the wake of hue and cry over non-disbursal of salaries to the coaches

engaged under Khelo India Scheme, an official of Sports Authority of India on Friday claimed that the

issue of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) "pending" with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has been

settled and funds will soon be released for the salaries.

Notably, the coaches appointed under Khelo India Scheme in various centres across the Union

Territory have alleged non-release of salaries for the past six to seven months.

"Yes, there is an issue of salaries and many coaches approached to our office and raised the

concern," Nadeem Dar, Deputy Director, Sports Authority of India (SAI), In-charge Khelo India, J&K

told UNI.

Dar said, "funds were delayed because UCs were not settled by the Sports Council and initially were

not readied as per the new Khelo India Scheme."

"After several meetings and deliberations, the issue has been resolved and the UCs are settled as per

Scheme and are in it's final stage," said Dar.

"Within a week or two, funds will be released and salaries will be disbursed," assured the official.

In July last year, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council appointed 22 outstanding players in 16

different sports disciplines at various Khelo India Centres across the Union Territory established by

Sports Authority of India (SAI) to give a fillip to sports activities.

The outstanding players were engaged in Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Handball, Hockey,

Judo, Kabaddi, Korfball, Karate, Pencak Silat, Rugby, Table Tennis, Teakwondo, Thang-ta and Wushu

after interviews conducted at Srinagar by the Sports Council on tenure basis for a period of one year

extendable up-to three years subject to satisfactory work and performance coinciding with the

Olympic Cycle and coterminous with Khelo India Scheme.

The tenure of coach or mentor shall be subject to the work and conduct remaining satisfactory in the

KICs and in case of misconduct or negligence in duties or any engagement found indulging in strike

or any other activities which affect the Centre, the engagement of athlete shall be terminated

without any notice.

The order also read that athletes shall be eligible for maximum remuneration of Rs three lakhs per

year subject to the condition that minimum number of trainees should not be less than 30 regular

trainees in any given discipline and must strive to have equal ratio of male and female trainees.

(UNI)