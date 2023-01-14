Flight operations suspended at Srinagar Airport after fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 13: Amid fresh snowfall in the Kashmir

Valley, the flight operations have been suspended at

Srinagar International Airport since 10 AM on Friday due

to low visibility.

Director Srinagar International Airport, Kuldeep Singh

told that all flights have been suspended since 10 am

due to continuous snowfall and low visibility.

Kashmir parts including Srinagar received fresh snowfall

today, bringing down the temperature further across

Kashmir.

The weather conditions, as per Deputy Director

Meteorological department Mukhtar Ahmad, would

improve in the next few hours in the plains.

He said the weather would remain mainly dry from

January 14 till January 18 following which a fresh

Western Disturbance would affect Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said there is a possibility of light to moderate

snowfall at most places of Kashmir on January 23 as

another Western Disturbance is affecting J&K on the

particular date.