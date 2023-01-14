Srinagar, Jan 13: Amid fresh snowfall in the Kashmir
Valley, the flight operations have been suspended at
Srinagar International Airport since 10 AM on Friday due
to low visibility.
Director Srinagar International Airport, Kuldeep Singh
told that all flights have been suspended since 10 am
due to continuous snowfall and low visibility.
Kashmir parts including Srinagar received fresh snowfall
today, bringing down the temperature further across
Kashmir.
The weather conditions, as per Deputy Director
Meteorological department Mukhtar Ahmad, would
improve in the next few hours in the plains.
He said the weather would remain mainly dry from
January 14 till January 18 following which a fresh
Western Disturbance would affect Jammu and Kashmir.
He also said there is a possibility of light to moderate
snowfall at most places of Kashmir on January 23 as
another Western Disturbance is affecting J&K on the
particular date.
Flight operations suspended at Srinagar Airport after fresh snowfall
