    NC ready for assembly elections, wants level playing field for all parties: Omar Abdullah

    Kathua/, Aug 7: As the Election Commission is set to visit  Jammu and to review preparedness for the assembly polls, Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said his party is prepared for the elections and wants a level playing field for all parties in the Union Territory.

    Expressing confidence about restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly elections, Abdullah said “they (BJP) cannot dare to lie to the Supreme Court making a promise on the subject”.
    “The ECI is touring Jammu and Kashmir from tomorrow (Thursday) and our only request to them is to issue the election notification as soon as possible to start the process. We are also hopeful that all parties will be treated equally so that we can fight the elections on a level playing field,” Omar told reporters on the sidelines of a public rally at Nagri in Kathua district.

    The former chief minister said that his party started preparing for the elections the day when the Supreme Court set the deadline of September 30 for holding of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir last year.
    The Election Commission officials, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, are scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir from August 8-10 to review preparedness for the assembly polls.
    On the recent Home Ministry order granting more powers to the Lt Governor, Omar said for the time being, all the powers will be with him but the government cannot escape from fulfilling its promise of restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
    “They have talked about it in Parliament but I will go with what they have said in the Supreme Court because in other places they might not speak the truth. They will not dare to lie to the Supreme Court as they have assured it that after elections they will restore full statehood (to J&K) – not half, half-hearted, Delhi or Pondicherry model,” he said.
    On the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, the National Conference leader in a lighter vein said “when my own situation is not so good, what I should speak for others”.
    “We will only hope that the people of Bangladesh live peacefully,” he added.

    Abdullah said there are many young boys and girls from Jammu and Kashmir getting in Bangladesh and there should be proper arrangements for their security.
    “They have temporarily returned and we are eagerly waiting for them to return to Bangladesh and complete their education,” he said.
    Bangladesh has plunged into uncertainty after weeks of violent street protests over job quota forced Sheikh Hasina to quit as the prime minister and flee.
    Asked about the BJP opt-repeated statement of ‘Naya' J&K post abrogation of Article 370, the National Conference leader said they are only talking about it in Parliament as on the ground the new J&K is not seen anywhere.
    “There is no improvement (in J&K) and if any had happened that is we are doomed. If you look at it from a security perspective, there is no place left where you do not see the influence of terrorism whether it is Pir Panjal, Chenab valley or  Jammu,” he said.

