    J&K Govt Order | Housing And Urban Development Department Reconstitutes JDA, SDA, J&K LCMA

    , Aug 7: The Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has ordered reconstitution of Jammu Development Authority (JDA), Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), and Jammu and Lake Conservation and Management Authority (J&K LCMA).
    While JDA and SDA were constituted vide notification SRO-43 in the year 1971, the J&K LCMA was constituted vide notification SRO-109 in 1997.

