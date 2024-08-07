JAMMU, Aug 7: The Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has ordered reconstitution of Jammu Development Authority (JDA), Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), and Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (J&K LCMA).
While JDA and SDA were constituted vide notification SRO-43 in the year 1971, the J&K LCMA was constituted vide notification SRO-109 in 1997.
J&K Govt Order | Housing And Urban Development Department Reconstitutes JDA, SDA, J&K LCMA
Date:
