    Jammu
    Jammu Kashmir JK Assembly Elections

    NC names nominees for 4 Key seats in Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sept 8: The Jammu and Conference (JKNC) on Sunday announced its list of candidates for four key assembly constituencies, including Kathua, Nagrota, and Udhampur East.

    In a statement, the party revealed the candidates for these constituencies, with District President of National Conference Udhampur, Sunil Verma, contesting from Udhampur East. Notably, the party has fielded Subash Chander Azad from Kathua (SC), Rajesh Pargotra from Vijaypur, and Joginder Singh (Kaku) from Nagrota as the party's representative.

     

    BJP demands ECI to cancel nomination of Ex CM Omar
    Two suspended for violation of Model Code in Kishtwar
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

