NC names nominees for 4 Key seats in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Sunday announced its list of candidates for four key assembly constituencies, including Kathua, Nagrota, and Udhampur East.

In a statement, the party revealed the candidates for these constituencies, with District President of National Conference Udhampur, Sunil Verma, contesting from Udhampur East. Notably, the party has fielded Subash Chander Azad from Kathua (SC), Rajesh Pargotra from Vijaypur, and Joginder Singh (Kaku) from Nagrota as the party's representative.