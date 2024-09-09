Two suspended for violation of Model Code in Kishtwar

Jammu Tawi, Sep 8: A government employee and a village-level official were suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in Kishtwar district, an official said on Sunday.

District Election Officer, Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan ordered action pending inquiry against Adil Irshad, groundsman in Zonal Education Planning Office, Paddar, and ‘lambardar' Vikram Singh of Panjdhara-Loharna after they were found involved in activities amounting to violation of MCC guidelines on Saturday, the official said.

He said a discreet inquiry was initiated against the accused and the inquiry officers were asked to submit their reports to the district election officer's office in seven days.

Additionally, the Tehsildar has been instructed to ensure that the suspended lambardar refrains from visiting the area concerned until completion of the poll process, while Irshad shall remain attached to the office of Zonal Education Office, Drabshalla during the suspension period, the official added.