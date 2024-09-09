back to top
Search
    JammuTwo suspended for violation of Model Code in Kishtwar
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Two suspended for violation of Model Code in Kishtwar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sep 8: A government employee and a village-level official were suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in Kishtwar district, an official said on Sunday.

    District Election Officer, Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan ordered action pending inquiry against Adil Irshad, groundsman in Zonal Planning Office, Paddar, and ‘lambardar' Vikram Singh of Panjdhara-Loharna after they were found involved in activities amounting to violation of MCC guidelines on Saturday, the official said.

    He said a discreet inquiry was initiated against the accused and the inquiry officers were asked to submit their reports to the district election officer's office in seven days.

    Additionally, the Tehsildar has been instructed to ensure that the suspended lambardar refrains from visiting the area concerned until completion of the poll process, while Irshad shall remain attached to the office of Zonal Education Office, Drabshalla during the suspension period, the official added.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    NC names nominees for 4 Key seats in Jammu
    Next article
    Can’t forecast things to follow J&K Polls: JK Cong Chief
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K: 2 Terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 9: Two heavily armed terrorists were killed...

    BJP trying to ‘Intimidate’ Hindu voters in J&K: Farooq

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 8: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on...

    LG visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sept 8:  Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor...

    NC names nominees for 4 Key seats in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir National...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress asks govt to clarify India’s stance on G20 ‘Billionaire Tax’...

    Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder in UP’s Kanpur; FIR lodged, two...

    J&K: 2 Terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC...