    BJP demands ECI to cancel nomination of Ex CM Omar
    Jammu Kashmir

    BJP demands ECI to cancel nomination of Ex CM Omar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sept 8: The Jammu and BJP unit on Sunday demanded the Election Commission of (ECI) to reject or cancel the nomination of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for threatening the people.

    Addressing the media persons J&K BJP Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi here said, “A former Sarpanch of Ganderbal, with consent from Omar Abdullah, has threatened that those who do not support the flag of NC would be killed.”

    Omar has filed his nomination from the Ganderbal Assembly constituency. Sethi said that ADC has already filed a complaint and BJP will also approach ECI to file a complaint against Omar Abdullah demanding the cancellation of his nomination.

    “Our legal experts are exploring various legal options and soon we will approach ECI demanding cancellation or rejection of Omar Abdullah's nomination from Ganderbal,” Sethi said, adding, “There is no way that former Sarpanch could have threatened the people without the consent of Omar”.

    Sethi said that Cong and NC, instead of talking about their manifestos, are misleading the people on other issues and have no roadmap for the development of J&K.

    “It is very sad that Omar is questioning the decision of the Supreme Court on the hanging of Afzal Guru, who was involved in the attack on the Indian Parliament,” Sethi said, adding, “Raising the issue of the terrorist Afzal Guru during elections shows that NC has no issue”.

    This issue has been raised by Omar Abdullah just to deviate the attention of the people, he said. Sethi said all the parties are talking about forming a government in coalition with one or the other party.

    “BJP is the only party which is talking about forming a government on its own in J&K,” he said, adding, “All other parties are baffled after the release of BJP's manifesto and are not talking about their manifesto”.

    He said that Omar has sensed that he will lose elections and that is why he is contesting from 2 seats and has started giving wayward and confusing statements.

     

