Narco-smuggling bid foiled, 2 girls arrested in Poonch

Poonch: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district alongwith BSF G Branch and Army foiled a narcotics smuggling bid in Mendhar area of District Poonch and arrested two girls along with 890 grams of Hheroine Like substance from their possessions.

In a statement issued on Friday, officials said, on specific information teams of Police and BSF along with executive magistrate apprehended one girl namely Nasreen Akhtar, D/0 Mohd Khurshid R/0 Deri Dabsi, Mendhar at Jaba, Mendhar and recovered 400 grams of drugs from her possession.

In this regard FIR no 292/2022 u/s 8/21/22 NDPS act has been registered at Police Station Mendhar and investigation taken up during sustained questioning of the girl she confessed that she has hidden one more packet in her house and her sister namely Sameena Kouser, D/O Mohd Kurshid R/0 Deri Dabsi is also in close touch with one of the handler in PoK who supplied the drugs to them for further sale.

After getting this lead Police with tactical assistance from Indian Army apprehended Sameena Kouser and recovered 490 grams of the heroine like substance from their house in presence of Executive Magistrate, the statement read.

Police team headed by PSI Gulshan and PSI Rajat , SHO Mendhar Nayaz Ahmed and SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhat executed the recoveries under the supervision of ASP Poonch Mushim Ahmed and the overall supervision of SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra in close coordination with BSF G branch and Indian Army

Further investigation is going on and more arrests cannot be ruled out.