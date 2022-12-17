Narco-smuggling bid foiled, 2 girls arrested in Poonch

By Northlines -

Poonch: and Police in Poonch district alongwith BSF G Branch and Army foiled a narcotics smuggling bid in Mendhar area of  District Poonch and arrested two girls along with 890 grams of Hheroine  Like substance from their possessions.

In a statement issued on Friday, officials said, on specific  information teams of Police and BSF along with executive magistrate  apprehended one girl namely Nasreen Akhtar, D/0 Mohd Khurshid R/0 Deri  Dabsi, Mendhar at Jaba, Mendhar and recovered 400 grams of drugs from  her possession.

In this regard FIR no 292/2022 u/s 8/21/22 NDPS act has been  registered at Police Station Mendhar and investigation taken up during  sustained questioning of the girl she confessed that she has hidden one  more packet in her house and her sister namely Sameena Kouser, D/O Mohd  Kurshid R/0 Deri Dabsi is also in close touch with one of the handler in  PoK who supplied the drugs to them for further sale.

After getting this lead Police with tactical assistance from  Indian Army apprehended Sameena Kouser and recovered 490 grams of the  heroine like substance from their house in presence of Executive  Magistrate, the statement read.

Police team headed by PSI Gulshan and PSI Rajat , SHO Mendhar Nayaz  Ahmed and SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhat executed the recoveries under the  supervision of ASP Poonch Mushim Ahmed and the overall supervision of  SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra in close coordination with BSF G branch and  Indian Army

Further investigation is going on and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR