J&K youth contributing to policy initiatives: LG

By Northlines -

GUJARAT: The youth of J&K is making significant contributions to  policy initiatives and implementation of UT Government’s several  flagship schemes and initiatives, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha  on Friday.

He was addressing the birth anniversary celebration of Mahamana  Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Central University of Gujarat.

These initiatives are focussed on scaling Women Entrepreneurship,  tangible & intangible Heritage Conservation, Film Policy, and  Srinagar Smart City Projects driving urban transformation and various  other priority sectors, he added.

Paying tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Lt  Governor said, Mahamana was undoubtedly the greatest educationist,  thinker, freedom fighter and proponent of new model based on  ancient wisdom and modern science.

Mahamana always envisioned Education & University campus as a  platform for social change and economic growth. As a pioneer in  technical education and Industrial development, Mahamana focused on  knowledge-intensive to bring about a historic transformation in  Indian society, he added.

“I believe University campuses are truly a network of ideas and  aspirations for an inclusive society. These networks of ideas are  creating human capital for nation building and their potential in  achieving sustainable development while providing opportunities to all  is limitless”, the Lt Governor said.

Due to environmental, technical-scientific advancement and  globalization, rapid changes are sweeping socio-economic landscape. We  can reshape the future by creating new knowledge, utilizing digital  revolution, multi-dimensional development of students and innovative  policy response, observed the Lt Governor.

We have become the 5th largest economic power in the because  every sector is working in cohesion. By engaging people from all sectors  and encouraging them to work together, we can trigger positive  spillover of ideas in universities, he added.

When more and more people from diverse fields share a common vision  of future, the stronger will be our resolve for strengthening the  education system, nation building and solving social issues, the Lt  Governor asserted.

In the last decade, we were confronted with the challenges of digital  divide, but now gradually that gap has been reduced. However, society  and the education system will face the challenge of motivational divide  in the future, the Lt Governor further observed.
The Lt Governor underlined the need to inspire students and institutions  to promote science, technology and innovation to bridge the  motivational divide. ‘The future will belong to those universities only,  which will work with inspiration and motivation with students from  different disciplines to realize the ideas on the ground’, he added.

The Lt Governor spoke on the efforts of the Hon’ble Prime Minister  Shri Narendra Modi in overhauling the education system through National  Education Policy for promoting student engagement, innovation,  incubation, curiosity and developing an ecosystem where knowledge  society and economic growth can complement each other.

The Lt Governor interacted with the faculty members and students and  urged them to follow the values and ideology of Mahamana and work for  the public welfare and upliftment of the society.

He also appreciated the endeavors of the Central University of  Gujarat in encouraging the students to contribute towards  nation-building.

Prof. Rama Shanker Dubey, Vice Chancellor of Central University of  Gujarat, while speaking on the occasion, threw light on the life of  Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members and students in large number were present on the occasion.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR